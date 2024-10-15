Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,267 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

