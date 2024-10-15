Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 112 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.84.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

