Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $261,149. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,348,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

