Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,361,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 10,951,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded down C$0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.22. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.03. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$3.14 and a 52-week high of C$8.49.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

