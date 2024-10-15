Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,361,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 10,951,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded down C$0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.22. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.03. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$3.14 and a 52-week high of C$8.49.
About Capstone Copper
