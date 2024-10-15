Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,903,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $157.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.