Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Trading Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report) was up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Cannara Biotech Stock Up 8.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
