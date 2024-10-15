CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.60.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
