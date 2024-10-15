CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.60.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.