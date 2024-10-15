Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. 1,595,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.