Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.37) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance
BKS traded up GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 260.75 ($3.40). 212,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,055. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92.10 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.82 million, a PE ratio of 26,075.00 and a beta of 0.38.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
