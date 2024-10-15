Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.37) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

BKS traded up GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 260.75 ($3.40). 212,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,055. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92.10 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.82 million, a PE ratio of 26,075.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.