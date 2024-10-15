Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.26. 657,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day moving average is $468.83. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

