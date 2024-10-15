Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bank OZK worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 207,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 1,195,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,566. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

