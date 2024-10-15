Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,302. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

