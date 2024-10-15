Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,154 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 602,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,197. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.68.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.21.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

