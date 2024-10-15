Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 896 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. 19,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $788.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.