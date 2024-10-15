Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.02. 1,809,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,793. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.