Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.02. 1,809,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,793. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.