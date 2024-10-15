Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.23 and last traded at $353.81. Approximately 3,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 104,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cable One by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 964.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

