BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 1902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,244,000 after buying an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

