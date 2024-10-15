Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,448.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Buzzi stock remained flat at $40.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $43.77.
About Buzzi
