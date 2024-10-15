Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price at $135.00

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

SLAB stock opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

