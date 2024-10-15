Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $242.96

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.1 %

AVY stock opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

