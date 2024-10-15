Brokerages Set Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) PT at $18.50

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura Securities raised Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $7,301,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in Amer Sports by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

