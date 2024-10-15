Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Broadwind Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Broadwind by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,616,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

