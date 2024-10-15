British American Tobacco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 16,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average daily volume of 7,936 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 32.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in British American Tobacco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 155,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

