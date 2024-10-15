Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,234 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

