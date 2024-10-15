Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 366,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

BFAM opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $1,898,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,332.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $1,898,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,332.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,635 shares of company stock worth $3,100,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

