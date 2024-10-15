Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 486,500 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAER. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,064.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bridger Aerospace Group news, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,064.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,614 shares of company stock worth $252,811 in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAER. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.18. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

