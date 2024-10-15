Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 486,500 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on BAER. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAER
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAER. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.18. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
Featured Articles
