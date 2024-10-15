Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €65.24 ($70.91) and last traded at €65.12 ($70.78). Approximately 183,160 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.04 ($70.70).

Brenntag Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.84. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

