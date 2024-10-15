Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Boxlight Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 7,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 111.63% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

