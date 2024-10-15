Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $4,117,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.7 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.