Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

