Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

