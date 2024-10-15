Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.8% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $944.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $949.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $864.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.