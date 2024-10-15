Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.5% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Stock Up 3.8 %

ASML stock opened at $872.27 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $573.86 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $846.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $923.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

