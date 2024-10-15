Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Raised to $161.00 at Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 26.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

