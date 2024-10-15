Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $209.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $224.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.10. 9,131,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,635. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $173.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.