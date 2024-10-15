Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.56.

NYSE BA opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

