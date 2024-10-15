BNB (BNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $592.69 or 0.00885223 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $86.49 billion and $2.02 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,819 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,865.8946256. The last known price of BNB is 585.1878373 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2259 active market(s) with $1,794,352,131.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.