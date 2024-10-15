BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 183124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BluMetric Environmental news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. In related news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,550.00. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

