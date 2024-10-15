BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

