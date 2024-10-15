BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 5,687.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,535,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,714.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,535,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,071,714.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,347.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of IESC opened at $228.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $234.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.49.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

IES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

