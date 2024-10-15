BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

