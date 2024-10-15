Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 144,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,895. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 142.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 174,598 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 69.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

