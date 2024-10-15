Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at UBS Group

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLNK

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,162. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,720.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $43,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 365,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 224.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 557,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Blink Charging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Blink Charging by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 411,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 48.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.