bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
bleuacacia Trading Down 36.9 %
bleuacacia stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 31,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. bleuacacia has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
About bleuacacia
