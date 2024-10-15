bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

bleuacacia Trading Down 36.9 %

bleuacacia stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 31,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. bleuacacia has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

