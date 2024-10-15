Blast (BLAST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.28 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Blast token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blast has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $196.28 million and $13.89 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00257614 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,098,702,805 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,070,501,359.969555 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00895368 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $11,998,711.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

