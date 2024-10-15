Blast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Blast (BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Blast has a market capitalization of $189.76 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blast has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00256394 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,118,026,960 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,106,152,129.02714 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0090942 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,032,188.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

