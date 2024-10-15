BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.94 and last traded at $63.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

