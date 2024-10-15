BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 80,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,150. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

