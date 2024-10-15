Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Short Interest Update

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition stock traded up 0.05 on Tuesday, hitting 10.61. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,159. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 1-year low of 10.08 and a 1-year high of 12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.41.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

