Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Bitcoin Group stock remained flat at $61.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $72.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79.

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

